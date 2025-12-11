Controversy Unfolds at Gita Recital: Suvendu Adhikari Shows Support for Accused Trio

In a polarizing move, West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has publicly expressed support for three men arrested for assaulting chicken patty vendors during a religious event in Kolkata. The men were released on bail shortly after their arrest, creating a stir in political circles.

Adhikari justified his backing of the accused by stating that he acted in alignment with his Hindu beliefs, emphasizing that his primary duty is to protect his religion. This incident has intensified the ongoing political friction between Adhikari and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who Adhikari criticized for the arrests.

The controversy began when two vendors were allegedly attacked for selling non-vegetarian food at a 'Gita Paath' program. A video of the assault went viral, catching public attention and prompting police action. Adhikari coordinated legal efforts for the bail of the accused, affirming his stance against religious suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)