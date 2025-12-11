Left Menu

Fake IAS Officer Busted: The Six-Month Racket Unveiled

A man posing as an IAS officer was arrested, uncovering a six-month racket involving fake inspections and extortion across several states in India. The impersonator, Lalit Kishor, and his associates were detained following an anonymous tip, leading to the discovery of numerous forged documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:41 IST
Fake IAS Officer Busted: The Six-Month Racket Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man who has been masquerading as an IAS officer for the last six months, running a counterfeit operation marked by inspections and extortion in several Indian states.

Lalit Kishor, hailing from Bihar's Sitamarhi, went by the alias 'Gaurav Kumar,' orchestrating a wide-reaching racket with the help of his accomplices, including his brother-in-law, Abhishek Kumar, and aide, Parmanand Gupta.

The scam came to light after an anonymous complaint, leading officials to seize numerous fake materials as they arrested the trio. Victims across UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and MP reportedly lost huge sums, with one victim in Patna saying they lost over Rs 1.70 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

