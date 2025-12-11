Fake IAS Officer Busted: The Six-Month Racket Unveiled

Police have arrested a man who has been masquerading as an IAS officer for the last six months, running a counterfeit operation marked by inspections and extortion in several Indian states.

Lalit Kishor, hailing from Bihar's Sitamarhi, went by the alias 'Gaurav Kumar,' orchestrating a wide-reaching racket with the help of his accomplices, including his brother-in-law, Abhishek Kumar, and aide, Parmanand Gupta.

The scam came to light after an anonymous complaint, leading officials to seize numerous fake materials as they arrested the trio. Victims across UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and MP reportedly lost huge sums, with one victim in Patna saying they lost over Rs 1.70 crore.

