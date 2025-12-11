Jammu's Crackdown on Fire Safety Norms: A Comprehensive Audit Initiated

In a decisive move, the Jammu administration has mandated an extensive audit to enforce adherence to fire safety norms and building plans across all commercial establishments, officials announced on Thursday.

This directive comes in the aftermath of a devastating fire incident in Goa that resulted in the loss of 25 lives, prompting authorities to take serious preventive measures.

Led by Additional District Magistrate Vidhu Shekhar, a six-member committee will scrutinize venues like bars, hotels, and theaters with a capacity exceeding 20 seats, aiming to improve safety standards within 10 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)