Jammu's Crackdown on Fire Safety Norms: A Comprehensive Audit Initiated

The Jammu administration has ordered a comprehensive audit of fire safety and adherence to building plans in commercial establishments. This initiative, led by a six-member committee, follows a tragic fire incident in Goa. The committee aims to ensure safety compliance in all venues with seating for over 20 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Jammu administration has mandated an extensive audit to enforce adherence to fire safety norms and building plans across all commercial establishments, officials announced on Thursday.

This directive comes in the aftermath of a devastating fire incident in Goa that resulted in the loss of 25 lives, prompting authorities to take serious preventive measures.

Led by Additional District Magistrate Vidhu Shekhar, a six-member committee will scrutinize venues like bars, hotels, and theaters with a capacity exceeding 20 seats, aiming to improve safety standards within 10 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

