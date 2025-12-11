Left Menu

Madras High Court Suspension Saga: A Judge's Fall from Grace

The Madras High Court Registrar has suspended a district judge, Pa U Chemmal, for ordering the arrest of Kancheepuram DSP Shankar Ganesh. The suspension follows the court's annulment of the arrest warrant and the initiation of a vigilance inquiry into the judge's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:27 IST
Madras High Court Suspension Saga: A Judge's Fall from Grace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Madras High Court Registrar has suspended a district judge, Pa U Chemmal, following controversial actions involving Kancheepuram DSP Shankar Ganesh. The incident began with the judge's order for the DSP's arrest and remand.

The situation stemmed from an alleged inaction by the DSP in a case under the SC/ST Act. However, this arrest warrant was later quashed by the Madras High Court, which deemed the order inappropriate and instead called for a vigilance inquiry into the judge's conduct.

This development culminated in the suspension of Judge Chemmal, highlighting the judiciary's commitment to upholding proper conduct and accountability within its ranks, sources have indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025