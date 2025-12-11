Madras High Court Suspension Saga: A Judge's Fall from Grace

In a significant move, the Madras High Court Registrar has suspended a district judge, Pa U Chemmal, following controversial actions involving Kancheepuram DSP Shankar Ganesh. The incident began with the judge's order for the DSP's arrest and remand.

The situation stemmed from an alleged inaction by the DSP in a case under the SC/ST Act. However, this arrest warrant was later quashed by the Madras High Court, which deemed the order inappropriate and instead called for a vigilance inquiry into the judge's conduct.

This development culminated in the suspension of Judge Chemmal, highlighting the judiciary's commitment to upholding proper conduct and accountability within its ranks, sources have indicated.

