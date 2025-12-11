Left Menu

Massive Backlog: India's Judicial System Faces 5.49 Crore Pending Cases

India's judicial system is overwhelmed with over 5.49 crore pending cases, including nearly 90,000 in the Supreme Court. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted various factors contributing to this backlog, such as case complexity, evidence nature, and resource availability in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

  India

India's judicial system grapples with an overwhelming backlog as over 5.49 crore cases remain pending across various courts, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in his written response, revealed that of this daunting backlog, 90,897 cases are stalled in the Supreme Court, while the 25 high courts are encumbered with 63,63,406 pending matters.

The lower judiciary faces the heaviest burden, shouldering 4,84,57,343 cases as of December 8. Meghwal attributed these delays to multiple factors, including case complexity, evidence challenges, stakeholder cooperation, and infrastructure limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

