Historic Win: India Secures Bronze at FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup
India's Men's Junior Hockey team made history by winning the bronze medal at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the team's remarkable achievement, noting it as a testament to the young players' talent and dedication. India defeated Argentina 4-2 in the deciding match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to India's Men's Junior Hockey team following their historic bronze medal victory at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025.
In an official statement, Modi commended the young players for their exceptional performance, marking India's first-ever bronze in this global event. He emphasized that this achievement showcases the immense talent and determination of Indian youth.
The Indian team clinched the bronze by defeating Argentina 4-2 in a thrilling match held in Chennai, setting a new precedent in Indian hockey at the junior level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Hockey
- Bronze Medal
- Junior World Cup
- Narendra Modi
- Argentina
- Chennai
- Victory
- Hockey Team
- 2025
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump, reviews India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
AIADMK-led alliance would win 210 seats in 2026 polls: Palaniswami at party General Council meet in Chennai.
DMK has lost popularity among people, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami at party general council meet in Chennai.
India claim bronze medal after registering a 4-2 win over Argentina in FIH Men's Junior World Cup.
Really excited about investments we made in India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed about it: Nadella at Microsoft event.