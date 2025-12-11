Historic Win: India Secures Bronze at FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to India's Men's Junior Hockey team following their historic bronze medal victory at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025.

In an official statement, Modi commended the young players for their exceptional performance, marking India's first-ever bronze in this global event. He emphasized that this achievement showcases the immense talent and determination of Indian youth.

The Indian team clinched the bronze by defeating Argentina 4-2 in a thrilling match held in Chennai, setting a new precedent in Indian hockey at the junior level.

(With inputs from agencies.)