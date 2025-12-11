Ukraine's Strategic Hold: Siversk Still Under Control
Ukraine's military has confirmed continued control of the eastern frontline city of Siversk, countering Russian claims of its capture. Despite attempts by Russian troops to infiltrate using adverse weather, most have been repelled according to the Operation Task Force East unit's report on Facebook.
In a recent development on the eastern front, Ukraine's military has affirmed its control over the city of Siversk. This announcement counters earlier statements by Russian commanders asserting their acquisition of the area.
The Operation Task Force East unit, communicating via Facebook, emphasized that Siversk remains under Ukrainian control despite attempts by Russian forces to penetrate the city.
Supported by adverse weather conditions, Russian units are reportedly attempting to infiltrate in small groups, but according to official sources, most are being neutralized on the outskirts.
