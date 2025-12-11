Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over U.S. Military Deployments in Cities

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth highlighted the $340 million cost of President Trump's military deployments in Democratic-led cities. Legal challenges have arisen in response to the troop presence in places like Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, as critics argue against the militarized approach to managing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:18 IST
The U.S. military has incurred costs exceeding $340 million due to troop deployments in several Democratic-led cities, a move orchestrated by President Donald Trump. U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth revealed this expenditure figure on Thursday, underscoring the financial burden of these military actions.

In cities such as Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago, National Guard troops have been stationed, although some have faced pauses amid legal disputes. Senator Duckworth emphasized that these costs extend beyond taxpayer dollars, indicating the complex ramifications of such deployments.

The presence of troops, according to Trump, is vital to combating perceived lawlessness linked to his immigration policies. However, Democratic leaders have filed lawsuits to challenge what they see as a politically motivated show of force. A federal judge in California recently ordered the withdrawal of troops from Los Angeles, citing overreach of presidential power.

