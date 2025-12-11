Chip Dispute Intensifies: Nexperia and Wingtech Clash

Beijing issued a call for the Dutch government on Thursday, urging Nexperia to dispatch a delegation to China as tensions rise with its Chinese parent, Wingtech. This clash, centered around the Netherlands-based chipmaker, poses a threat to the global automotive supply chain.

The Netherlands took control of Nexperia in September, prompting Beijing to halt the export of its finished products and causing chip shortages for automakers worldwide. Although both governments eased restrictions last month, ongoing court battles persist over control of Nexperia.

He Yadong, a spokesperson for China's commerce ministry, stated that the Dutch government must implement an agreement to encourage negotiations and remove legal barriers. Despite the complex situation, the Dutch ministry of economic affairs has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)