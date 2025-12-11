Left Menu

Chip Dispute Intensifies: Nexperia and Wingtech Clash

A dispute between Dutch chipmaker Nexperia and its Chinese parent, Wingtech, threatens global automotive supply chains. Beijing urges the Dutch government to promote negotiations, while export halts cause chip shortages. Legal battles continue as both sides push for control and resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:02 IST
Chip Dispute Intensifies: Nexperia and Wingtech Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beijing issued a call for the Dutch government on Thursday, urging Nexperia to dispatch a delegation to China as tensions rise with its Chinese parent, Wingtech. This clash, centered around the Netherlands-based chipmaker, poses a threat to the global automotive supply chain.

The Netherlands took control of Nexperia in September, prompting Beijing to halt the export of its finished products and causing chip shortages for automakers worldwide. Although both governments eased restrictions last month, ongoing court battles persist over control of Nexperia.

He Yadong, a spokesperson for China's commerce ministry, stated that the Dutch government must implement an agreement to encourage negotiations and remove legal barriers. Despite the complex situation, the Dutch ministry of economic affairs has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025