Left Menu

Venezuela's Legislative Move: Annulling the Rome Statute

Venezuela's national assembly unanimously voted to repeal the Rome Statute, signaling the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid ongoing investigations into human rights abuses. The ruling aims to highlight perceived biases of the ICC, linked to international imperialism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:36 IST
Venezuela's Legislative Move: Annulling the Rome Statute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Venezuela's national assembly took a decisive step by voting unanimously to repeal the law ratifying the Rome Statute, aiming to extricate the nation from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is currently probing allegations of human rights violations.

The assembly, led by Jorge Rodriguez, a staunch supporter of President Nicolas Maduro, expects the repeal to be promptly signed into law by Maduro, thereby officially notifying the ICC of Venezuela's intention to withdraw. Rodriguez criticized the ICC's actions as serving "North American imperialism," emphasizing the law's significance in questioning the court's validity and influence.

The move comes after a 2020 ICC announcement by Prosecutor Karim Khan, suggesting substantial grounds for crimes against humanity since 2017. The investigation began officially in 2021, focusing on claims from protests that were reportedly met with harsh crackdowns by security forces, resulting in over 120 deaths. The recent closure of the ICC's Caracas office, citing lack of progress, further fueled the legislative decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025