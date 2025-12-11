Left Menu

Escalating Crisis in Eastern Congo: M23 Offensive Sparks International Tensions

M23's renewed offensive in eastern Congo has resulted in over 400 civilian deaths. The rebel group's capture of the strategic city of Uvira raises regional instability, despite recent US-mediated peace talks. Additionally, the conflict has displaced over 2 million people, extending fears to neighboring Burundi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:23 IST
Escalating Crisis in Eastern Congo: M23 Offensive Sparks International Tensions
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The recent escalation in violence by the M23 armed group in South Kivu province, eastern Congo, has led to a tragic human toll with over 400 civilians reported dead. This comes despite a recent US-brokered peace agreement signed by the Congolese and Rwandan presidents, which did not include the M23.

The conflict has heightened fears of spreading to neighboring regions, with M23 capturing the strategic city of Uvira. The city serves as a crucial port on Lake Tanganyika, directly affecting Burundi's economic capital, Bujumbura. Tensions remain high as over 30,000 people have fled the area, seeking refuge in Burundi and beyond.

International concern is mounting, with the US and UN calling for immediate cessation of hostilities. Rwanda faces accusations of backing M23, contributing to a significant humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo, where more than 7 million people are already displaced. The ongoing battle for this mineral-rich region involves over 100 armed groups, complicating peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025