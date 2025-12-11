Escalating Crisis in Eastern Congo: M23 Offensive Sparks International Tensions

The recent escalation in violence by the M23 armed group in South Kivu province, eastern Congo, has led to a tragic human toll with over 400 civilians reported dead. This comes despite a recent US-brokered peace agreement signed by the Congolese and Rwandan presidents, which did not include the M23.

The conflict has heightened fears of spreading to neighboring regions, with M23 capturing the strategic city of Uvira. The city serves as a crucial port on Lake Tanganyika, directly affecting Burundi's economic capital, Bujumbura. Tensions remain high as over 30,000 people have fled the area, seeking refuge in Burundi and beyond.

International concern is mounting, with the US and UN calling for immediate cessation of hostilities. Rwanda faces accusations of backing M23, contributing to a significant humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo, where more than 7 million people are already displaced. The ongoing battle for this mineral-rich region involves over 100 armed groups, complicating peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)