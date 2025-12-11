Tension Escalates as M23 Rebels Consolidate Control in Eastern Congo

The strategic town of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has fallen under the control of the M23 rebel group, as confirmed by local residents on Thursday. The takeover threatens U.S. peace efforts in the region, with warnings from Kinshasa that the Rwanda-backed advance could destabilize current diplomatic progress.

Located near the Burundi border, Uvira's capture risks further regional conflict, exacerbating the already volatile situation that has led to thousands of deaths and mass displacement. Despite the initial shock, residents cautiously ventured out in search of food, agonizing over the whereabouts of missing relatives as they navigated the new reality.

In response, a coalition including M23 stated that Uvira remains safe, although controls in the area indicate potential for future rebel advances. Meanwhile, Burundian military efforts in the region continue, complicating international diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving sustainable peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)