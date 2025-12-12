Judge Reinstates FEMA's BRIC Program to Aid Disaster Preparedness

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has reinstated the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, declaring the Trump administration's termination of it unlawful. The program, vital for preemptive disaster mitigation, was illegally halted and required immediate reinstatement, ruled U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns.

The decision stems from a lawsuit led by predominantly Democratic states, challenging the administration's authority to end this crucial initiative. The court found that the termination was an overreach of executive power, infringing on Congress' responsibility to allocate federal funds for disaster preparedness and mitigation.

This ruling was welcomed by state officials who argued the program's cessation posed severe risks to critical infrastructure. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, however, criticized the decision, alleging misuse of funds under the subsequent Biden administration and downplaying the judge's intervention as misguided.

