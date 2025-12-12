Left Menu

Judge Reinstates FEMA's BRIC Program to Aid Disaster Preparedness

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration unlawfully ended FEMA's BRIC program, designed to protect against natural disasters. The ruling restores the program, blocking its cancellation without Congress' approval, and mandates FEMA to reverse its termination. BRIC has funded major infrastructure protection projects in many states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 06:36 IST
Judge Reinstates FEMA's BRIC Program to Aid Disaster Preparedness

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has reinstated the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, declaring the Trump administration's termination of it unlawful. The program, vital for preemptive disaster mitigation, was illegally halted and required immediate reinstatement, ruled U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns.

The decision stems from a lawsuit led by predominantly Democratic states, challenging the administration's authority to end this crucial initiative. The court found that the termination was an overreach of executive power, infringing on Congress' responsibility to allocate federal funds for disaster preparedness and mitigation.

This ruling was welcomed by state officials who argued the program's cessation posed severe risks to critical infrastructure. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, however, criticized the decision, alleging misuse of funds under the subsequent Biden administration and downplaying the judge's intervention as misguided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025