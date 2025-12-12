Rosmah Mansor Acquittal Appeal Dropped as 1MDB Scandal Unfolds

In a surprising turn of events, Malaysian prosecutors have decided to withdraw their appeal against the acquittal of Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, in a high-profile money laundering and tax evasion case. This decision comes as the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) admitted that they couldn't prove Rosmah's alleged crimes beyond reasonable doubt, primarily due to key witnesses being unavailable.

Rosmah Mansor, who has often been criticized in Malaysian media for her luxurious lifestyle, was initially acquitted of multiple graft-related charges in December 2024. The AGC's withdrawal of the appeal marks an end to this particular chapter, although Rosmah continues to be embroiled in ongoing legal battles. She currently awaits an appeal decision on a separate bribery case, where she was sentenced in 2022 to jail for accepting bribes related to a government project.

This development comes against the backdrop of continued legal proceedings against her husband, Najib Razak. Najib, who has already been sentenced to a six-year prison term, faces further verdicts related to the infamous 1MDB scandal, with court hearings scheduled for later this year. Both Najib and Rosmah deny any wrongdoing in the series of graft investigations they have faced over the past years.

