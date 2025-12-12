Left Menu

Rosmah Mansor Acquittal Appeal Dropped as 1MDB Scandal Unfolds

Malaysian prosecutors have withdrawn their appeal against the acquittal of Rosmah Mansor, wife of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, in a money laundering and tax evasion case. The Attorney-General concluded the case couldn't be proven beyond reasonable doubt. Rosmah still faces a separate ongoing trial related to bribery charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 08:50 IST
Rosmah Mansor Acquittal Appeal Dropped as 1MDB Scandal Unfolds

In a surprising turn of events, Malaysian prosecutors have decided to withdraw their appeal against the acquittal of Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, in a high-profile money laundering and tax evasion case. This decision comes as the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) admitted that they couldn't prove Rosmah's alleged crimes beyond reasonable doubt, primarily due to key witnesses being unavailable.

Rosmah Mansor, who has often been criticized in Malaysian media for her luxurious lifestyle, was initially acquitted of multiple graft-related charges in December 2024. The AGC's withdrawal of the appeal marks an end to this particular chapter, although Rosmah continues to be embroiled in ongoing legal battles. She currently awaits an appeal decision on a separate bribery case, where she was sentenced in 2022 to jail for accepting bribes related to a government project.

This development comes against the backdrop of continued legal proceedings against her husband, Najib Razak. Najib, who has already been sentenced to a six-year prison term, faces further verdicts related to the infamous 1MDB scandal, with court hearings scheduled for later this year. Both Najib and Rosmah deny any wrongdoing in the series of graft investigations they have faced over the past years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025