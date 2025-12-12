Cracking Down: Major Drug Busts in Jharkhand Lead to Six Arrests

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Jharkhand police arrested six suspected peddlers and seized contraband valued at approximately Rs 21.60 lakh, officials announced on Friday.

In Ranchi, authorities detained four individuals following a raid in the Kumhar Toli area, where 33.18 grams of brown sugar were discovered. Among the accused, two have previous criminal records, according to DSP (Kotwali) Prakash Soy.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Chatra district, police captured two more suspects near Lotar Dam, confiscating 3.12 kilograms of opium. Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal confirmed the duo's involvement in smuggling activities. FIRs have been filed in both cases under the NDPS Act, 1985.