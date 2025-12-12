Left Menu

Cracking Down: Major Drug Busts in Jharkhand Lead to Six Arrests

Six suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations in Jharkhand, where contraband worth around Rs 21.60 lakh was seized. Four individuals with criminal records were detained in Ranchi, while two others were caught near Lotar Dam in Chatra district with significant amounts of brown sugar and opium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:26 IST
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Jharkhand police arrested six suspected peddlers and seized contraband valued at approximately Rs 21.60 lakh, officials announced on Friday.

In Ranchi, authorities detained four individuals following a raid in the Kumhar Toli area, where 33.18 grams of brown sugar were discovered. Among the accused, two have previous criminal records, according to DSP (Kotwali) Prakash Soy.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Chatra district, police captured two more suspects near Lotar Dam, confiscating 3.12 kilograms of opium. Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal confirmed the duo's involvement in smuggling activities. FIRs have been filed in both cases under the NDPS Act, 1985.

