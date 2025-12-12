Pakistan's Crypto Leap: Tokenising the Future with Binance

Pakistan has embarked on a pioneering crypto venture, signing a memorandum of understanding with Binance to investigate the tokenisation of $2 billion worth of sovereign bonds and asset reserves. The finance ministry announced this initiative as a strategy to boost liquidity and attract international investors.

In a parallel development, Pakistan granted initial clearances for Binance and HTX to register with regulators, preparing them for full exchange license applications. This decision aligns with Pakistan's broader effort to establish a robust regulatory framework for digital assets.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the agreement as a milestone in Pakistan's reform journey, signalling a strong commitment to joining the global blockchain industry. As the nation ramps up its digital finance transition, plans are in motion for a central bank digital currency and a Virtual Assets Act by 2025.