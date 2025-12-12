Left Menu

Voter Deletions Shake West Bengal's Political Landscape

West Bengal's voter deletion figures highlight significant removals in key constituencies, especially in Bhabanipur, led by Mamata Banerjee, and Nandigram, under Suvendu Adhikari. The Bhabanipur constituency logged significantly more deletions, sparking debate between TMC and BJP over the integrity of the electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:01 IST
  • India

West Bengal's recent voter deletion statistics have sparked political controversy, especially in the constituencies of Bhabanipur and Nandigram. Bhabanipur, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saw a notable number of voters removed from the rolls, significantly more than Nandigram, represented by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Released by the Election Commission as part of the Special Intensive Revision process, the data indicates Bhabanipur recorded 44,787 deletions from its voter list, while Nandigram saw 10,599. This discrepancy adds fuel to the political rivalry between Banerjee and Adhikari, intensifying debates in the lead-up to the 2026 Assembly polls.

Reacting to these figures, parties are poised to dissect the data closely. The TMC plans to challenge any unjustified deletions, while the BJP cites the high numbers as evidence of widespread electoral inaccuracies. With the release of draft electoral rolls imminent, this issue is set to remain a contentious topic in West Bengal's political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

