Voter Deletion Surge in Bhabanipur: Political Implications in West Bengal

Bhabanipur, a constituency represented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has experienced a significant increase in voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision process. This trend, along with contrasting figures in strongholds like Nandigram and Chowringhee, is fueling political discourse as West Bengal prepares for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:03 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency has emerged as a focal point in West Bengal's voter deletion audit, showing a remarkable surge in the number of voter removals. According to the latest data released by the Election Commission on Friday, nearly four times more voters were removed in Bhabanipur compared to Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram.

Despite the high-profile deletions in Bhabanipur, the constituency isn't leading in deletions statewide. Chowringhee, represented by TMC's Nayana Bandyopadhyay, noted the highest number of deletions, while Kolkata Port and others followed closely. These deletion patterns have drawn attention ahead of electoral roll publications, potentially affecting future electoral strategies.

The contrasting figures, particularly between Bhabanipur and Nandigram, highlight the ongoing political rivalry between the TMC and BJP. As deletions reveal possible discrepancies in the voter list, both parties are preparing for intensified debates and scrutiny over the upcoming draft rolls, crucial for the impending 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

