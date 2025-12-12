Left Menu

The Union Cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 11,718 crore for the 2027 Census, marking India's first digital and caste-inclusive census. Approximately 30 lakh enumerators will conduct the exercise in two phases: housing and population enumeration. The initiative aims to enhance data quality using mobile applications for data collection.

Updated: 12-12-2025 19:23 IST
India's First Digital Census to Revolutionize Data Collection with Caste Enumeration in 2027
The Union Cabinet approved Rs 11,718 crore on Friday to conduct the 2027 Census, an event that will also feature caste enumeration for the first time in India's history. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Census will take place digitally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Census, postponed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will engage around 30 lakh enumerators. It will unfold in two stages: from April to September 2026 for housing enumeration, and in February 2027 for population enumeration, except in certain regions where the latter will occur in September 2026.

The Census will employ mobile apps for data collection and a dedicated portal for monitoring, enhancing data quality and accessibility. With a focus on efficiency, the process will revolutionize data dissemination, providing machine-readable information that will assist ministries in policy-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

