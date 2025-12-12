Intel's ACM Tool Testing Raises National Security Alarms Amid China Concerns
Intel tested chipmaking tools from ACM Research, a U.S. firm with Chinese ties, raising national security concerns. Some ACM units face U.S. sanctions for alleged links to China. The testing of these tools, amid rising tensions over chip technology, underscores policy gaps in U.S. technology protection.
In a move sparking national security concerns, Intel has reportedly tested chipmaking equipment from ACM Research, a company with significant Chinese connections. This revelation comes as part of a larger backdrop of escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over technology control and transfer.
ACM Research, with operations in both China and South Korea, has faced U.S. sanctions due to alleged support to China's military ambitions. Despite sanctions, Intel's consideration of ACM's tools for its advanced chipmaking process highlights possible vulnerabilities in U.S. technology protection policies, as flagged by experts.
The development has drawn attention from policymakers advocating for stronger restrictions, particularly with China's growing presence in the semiconductor market. The testing raises questions about the safeguarding of American technological assets amidst strategic economic collaborations between global firms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
