Intel's ACM Tool Testing Raises National Security Alarms Amid China Concerns

In a move sparking national security concerns, Intel has reportedly tested chipmaking equipment from ACM Research, a company with significant Chinese connections. This revelation comes as part of a larger backdrop of escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over technology control and transfer.

ACM Research, with operations in both China and South Korea, has faced U.S. sanctions due to alleged support to China's military ambitions. Despite sanctions, Intel's consideration of ACM's tools for its advanced chipmaking process highlights possible vulnerabilities in U.S. technology protection policies, as flagged by experts.

The development has drawn attention from policymakers advocating for stronger restrictions, particularly with China's growing presence in the semiconductor market. The testing raises questions about the safeguarding of American technological assets amidst strategic economic collaborations between global firms.

