CAPF Personnel Challenge Housing Evictions Amid Service Struggles

Hundreds of CAPF personnel are petitioning the Supreme Court and Union Home Ministry to challenge evictions from GPRA housing in metro cities. The personnel, engaged in high-risk security areas, face severe financial penalties and stress due to new housing rules, impacting their families' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:50 IST
Hundreds of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are taking their grievances to the Supreme Court and the Union Home Ministry, seeking relief from stringent housing eviction policies. Deployed in high-risk areas, these personnel face stress and potential financial ruin due to an onerous housing rule update.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs restricted the three-year allotment of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) houses, impacting the families of CAPF personnel stationed in cities like Delhi. Initially granted relief by the Delhi High Court, this reprieve was revoked in July, leaving many families in a precarious situation.

The situation has deteriorated to the point where CAPF personnel, who serve in difficult conditions across India, face steep financial penalties while continuing their demanding security duties. Amidst this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed awareness and is working towards a potential remedial solution to address these issues.

