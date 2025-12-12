Thailand's Prime Minister Speaks with Trump on Cambodian Conflict

In a significant development, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump, explaining that Thailand is not the instigator in its ongoing conflict with Cambodia. According to Anutin, the phone call stressed the protection of Thai sovereignty and the welfare of its citizens.

President Trump, in response, expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution, emphasizing the importance of halting current operations. He advocated for a return to a previously established ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

This diplomatic exchange highlights the ongoing tensions in the region and the international efforts for peaceful conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)