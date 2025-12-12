Left Menu

Thailand's Prime Minister Speaks with Trump on Cambodian Conflict

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul informed President Trump that Thailand is defending its sovereignty in its conflict with Cambodia. Trump urged for peace and a return to the ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:49 IST
Thailand's Prime Minister Speaks with Trump on Cambodian Conflict
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant development, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump, explaining that Thailand is not the instigator in its ongoing conflict with Cambodia. According to Anutin, the phone call stressed the protection of Thai sovereignty and the welfare of its citizens.

President Trump, in response, expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution, emphasizing the importance of halting current operations. He advocated for a return to a previously established ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

This diplomatic exchange highlights the ongoing tensions in the region and the international efforts for peaceful conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025