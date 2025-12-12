Thailand's Prime Minister Speaks with Trump on Cambodian Conflict
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul informed President Trump that Thailand is defending its sovereignty in its conflict with Cambodia. Trump urged for peace and a return to the ceasefire.
In a significant development, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump, explaining that Thailand is not the instigator in its ongoing conflict with Cambodia. According to Anutin, the phone call stressed the protection of Thai sovereignty and the welfare of its citizens.
President Trump, in response, expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution, emphasizing the importance of halting current operations. He advocated for a return to a previously established ceasefire agreement between the two nations.
This diplomatic exchange highlights the ongoing tensions in the region and the international efforts for peaceful conflict resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
