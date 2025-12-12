Left Menu

Democracy Activists Face Digital Harassment Amid Global Crackdown

Exiled democracy activists Ted Hui and Carmen Lau face harassment through fake, sexualized images as part of a broader political intimidation campaign. Authorities in Australia and Britain are investigating these acts tied to a crackdown on dissent by Hong Kong and Beijing. Calls for sanctions have intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:33 IST
Democracy Activists Face Digital Harassment Amid Global Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two exiled democracy activists, wanted by Hong Kong authorities, have reported being targeted by fake and sexualized images. Police authorities in Australia and Britain are currently investigating these alleged acts of harassment against former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui and activist Carmen Lau.

Ted Hui, who sought asylum in Australia, revealed that authorities were probing a sexualized poster of his wife and false claims circulated about them. Similar tactics were used against Carmen Lau in Britain, whose local MP, Joshua Reynolds, was alerted to fake explicit images disseminated to her neighbors. This comes amid accusations of national security law violations by Hong Kong.

Amid efforts to dissuade dissent, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concerns regarding anonymous letters in South Australia offering rewards for information on Hui. The case emphasizes growing international backlash and demands for sanctions on officials responsible for such campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025