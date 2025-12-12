Democracy Activists Face Digital Harassment Amid Global Crackdown

Two exiled democracy activists, wanted by Hong Kong authorities, have reported being targeted by fake and sexualized images. Police authorities in Australia and Britain are currently investigating these alleged acts of harassment against former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui and activist Carmen Lau.

Ted Hui, who sought asylum in Australia, revealed that authorities were probing a sexualized poster of his wife and false claims circulated about them. Similar tactics were used against Carmen Lau in Britain, whose local MP, Joshua Reynolds, was alerted to fake explicit images disseminated to her neighbors. This comes amid accusations of national security law violations by Hong Kong.

Amid efforts to dissuade dissent, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed concerns regarding anonymous letters in South Australia offering rewards for information on Hui. The case emphasizes growing international backlash and demands for sanctions on officials responsible for such campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)