Exiled Activists Targeted: Fake Images Trigger International Investigation

Exiled democracy activists Ted Hui and Carmen Lau, targeted by fake, sexualized images, are under police investigation in Australia and Britain. Accused of violating Hong Kong's national security laws, these activists face harassment using disinformation as a tool of political punishment. Authorities are probing potential foreign interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a disturbing turn of events, exiled democracy activists Ted Hui and Carmen Lau are undergoing police investigation in Australia and Britain over fake, sexualized images reportedly used to harass them. These images are said to be part of a campaign targeting pro-democracy figures critical of Hong Kong's national security laws.

Both Hui and Lau, for whom the Hong Kong authorities have set considerable bounties, have alleged that the explicit images and misinformation distributed are attempts to silence dissent. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and local UK authorities have been alerted to this political punishment tactic.

As investigations unfold, questions are being raised about foreign interference. Australian agencies and other international bodies are examining potential breaches of law, while New Zealand reports similar tactics being used within their borders. Meanwhile, Beijing defends its stance on security under the guise of restoring stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

