Schools Targeted: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic in Amritsar

In Amritsar, several schools were evacuated following the receipt of bomb threat emails, sparking a wave of panic on Friday. Authorities swiftly initiated anti-sabotage searches across the affected school premises, although no suspicious items were found. Officials have reassured the public, urging them to remain calm as investigations continue.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that a coordinated response is underway. Cyber Police are working diligently to trace the origin of the threatening emails, while increased security measures have been put in place by deploying officers at each school.

District officials, alongside Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, advocate a strong response to these threats, emphasizing the safety of children. Aujla has called on both the Punjab government and central agencies to collaborate in identifying and prosecuting those responsible. Previous similar threats have led to student accountability, highlighting the critical need for robust deterrents against such acts.

