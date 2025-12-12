Left Menu

Schools Targeted: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic in Amritsar

Schools in Amritsar, India faced a series of bomb threat emails, leading to evacuations and triggering panic among parents. Although no threats were found, investigations are underway. Officials emphasize the need for calm while efforts focus on identifying the source of the emails and ensuring student safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:21 IST
Schools Targeted: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Panic in Amritsar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Amritsar, several schools were evacuated following the receipt of bomb threat emails, sparking a wave of panic on Friday. Authorities swiftly initiated anti-sabotage searches across the affected school premises, although no suspicious items were found. Officials have reassured the public, urging them to remain calm as investigations continue.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that a coordinated response is underway. Cyber Police are working diligently to trace the origin of the threatening emails, while increased security measures have been put in place by deploying officers at each school.

District officials, alongside Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, advocate a strong response to these threats, emphasizing the safety of children. Aujla has called on both the Punjab government and central agencies to collaborate in identifying and prosecuting those responsible. Previous similar threats have led to student accountability, highlighting the critical need for robust deterrents against such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025