Airfare Controversy: Leader Alleges DGCA-Airline Collusion

KC Tyagi, a Janata Dal (United) leader, has alleged a concerning partnership between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airlines over exorbitant fare charges. Tyagi was reportedly forced to pay an excessive Rs 42,151 for a Delhi-Mumbai flight on Air India, far surpassing regular ticket prices.

In a letter addressed to party colleague Sajay Jha, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, Tyagi lamented being a victim of Air India's 'arbitrary charging' practices. These allegations surface against the backdrop of significant disruptions by IndiGo, affecting thousands of travellers.

Tyagi further criticized the 'brutal and blatant' treatment of passengers and stressed the need for prompt government intervention. Acknowledging the situation, the government has imposed temporary fare caps on domestic flights to mitigate surging ticket prices while examining the negligence of DGCA in regulatory enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)