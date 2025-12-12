Mysterious Deaths Unfold in Jharkhand: Two Cases Under Investigation

Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Godda district as a 40-year-old man, Vijay Kumar Singh from Bihar, was discovered dead in a locked room at a marriage hall. The police suspect suicide due to liquor bottles and poison found at the scene, though no note was recovered.

Simultaneously, in Ramgarh district, authorities are probing a suspected murder after finding Sonu Kumar's mutilated body in a pond. Sonu had been missing since September 17, adding to the mystery surrounding his death.

Police have arrested a person in connection with Sonu Kumar's death but are withholding details as investigations continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding these enigmatic cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)