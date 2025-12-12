Left Menu

Mysterious Deaths Unfold in Jharkhand: Two Cases Under Investigation

Two incidents of fatalities have been reported in Jharkhand. Vijay Kumar Singh was found dead in an apparent suicide at Singh Marriage Hall, while Sonu Kumar's mutilated body was discovered in a pond. Investigations are ongoing, with a suspect arrested in the latter case.

Updated: 12-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:57 IST
Mysterious Deaths Unfold in Jharkhand: Two Cases Under Investigation
Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Godda district as a 40-year-old man, Vijay Kumar Singh from Bihar, was discovered dead in a locked room at a marriage hall. The police suspect suicide due to liquor bottles and poison found at the scene, though no note was recovered.

Simultaneously, in Ramgarh district, authorities are probing a suspected murder after finding Sonu Kumar's mutilated body in a pond. Sonu had been missing since September 17, adding to the mystery surrounding his death.

Police have arrested a person in connection with Sonu Kumar's death but are withholding details as investigations continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding these enigmatic cases.

