Pathbreaking Decisions Propel Infantry Forward at Commanders' Conference
The 38th Infantry Commanders' Conference in Mhow focused on operations, training, and technological advancements. Presided over by the Chief of Army Staff, the conference led to significant decisions to enhance Infantry capabilities in warfare and anti-insurgency operations, showcasing modern military technology and fostering unity among commanders.
The 38th Infantry Commanders' Conference, held from December 9 to 11 at The Infantry School in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, focused on crucial aspects of military operations and development.
Presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the biennial gathering included top-tier officers such as the Vice Chief of Army Staff and six Army Commanders. Discussions covered a wide range of topics from operational challenges to advancements in training and technology adoption.
Significant decisions were made to bolster the Infantry's capabilities in traditional warfare and counter-terrorism scenarios. The event highlighted new acquisitions, enhancing lethality and situational awareness, thereby reinforcing the Infantry's future readiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
