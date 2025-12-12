Pathbreaking Decisions Propel Infantry Forward at Commanders' Conference

The 38th Infantry Commanders' Conference, held from December 9 to 11 at The Infantry School in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, focused on crucial aspects of military operations and development.

Presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the biennial gathering included top-tier officers such as the Vice Chief of Army Staff and six Army Commanders. Discussions covered a wide range of topics from operational challenges to advancements in training and technology adoption.

Significant decisions were made to bolster the Infantry's capabilities in traditional warfare and counter-terrorism scenarios. The event highlighted new acquisitions, enhancing lethality and situational awareness, thereby reinforcing the Infantry's future readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)