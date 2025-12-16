Tragic Transmission: Thalassemia Patients Contract HIV via Contaminated Transfusions

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, six children suffering from the severe blood disorder thalassemia have tested positive for HIV. Health officials suspect that the virus was transmitted through contaminated blood transfusions carried out at different hospitals, necessitating an urgent investigation.

The cases surfaced between January and May, with the affected children, aged 12 to 15, now undergoing treatment under standard HIV protocols. Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla has initiated a thorough probe and requested a detailed report to uncover any negligence involved in the transfusion process.

Political leaders, including Congress MLA Sachin Yadav, have criticized the government, demanding accountability and swift action. Yadav pointed to other health sector lapses in the state, calling for stricter oversight and improvements in healthcare management to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)