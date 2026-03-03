Escalation in the Middle East: Lebanon Caught in the Crossfire
Lebanon has become further embroiled in Middle East conflict as Hezbollah escalates activities against Israel. Israeli retaliation has deepened internal Lebanese divisions and displaced thousands. The Lebanese government has outlawed Hezbollah's military actions, amidst fears of civil war. Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon, further intensifying tensions.
Lebanon has been drawn deeper into the ongoing Middle East conflict, with Hezbollah launching missiles at Israel for the second day, leading Israel to retaliate with troop deployments and airstrikes. The tensions echo past conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah, bringing spillover from the US, Israel, and Iran dynamics.
Civil tensions in Lebanon are escalating with Israeli strikes owing to Hezbollah's participation in hostilities. Many Lebanese are fleeing their homes, particularly from southern regions. Hezbollah remains Lebanon's sole faction to retain its weapons post-civil war, a point of contention that has reignited internal divisions.
The Lebanese government's decision to outlaw Hezbollah's military actions has drawn criticism from pro-Hezbollah factions. Meanwhile, thousands face hardships as they seek refuge. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed increased strikes in response, as cross-border hostilities continue to surge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
