Assam's War on Drugs: Major Busts and Arrests

Assam Police have arrested five individuals and seized drugs valued at Rs 2.95 crore in operations across Cachar and Karbi Anglong districts. The Chief Minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs. The operations resulted in the confiscation of opium, heroin, and Burmese cigarettes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on the drug trade, Assam Police have apprehended five individuals and confiscated narcotics valued at Rs 2.95 crore. Operations conducted in the districts of Cachar and Karbi Anglong highlight the state's ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

In Karbi Anglong, law enforcement seized 8.225 kg of opium with an estimated worth of Rs 55 lakh, resulting in the arrest of one drug peddler. Such efforts demonstrate the Chief Minister's commitment to eradicating drug activities within the region.

Further operations in Cachar led to the seizure of 388 grams of heroin and 58,000 Burmese cigarettes, valued at Rs 2.4 crore. The arrests of four additional peddlers underscore the administration's clear and unwavering message: '#AssamAgainstDrugs'.

