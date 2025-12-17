Left Menu

Ex-CJI B R Gavai Advocates Judicial Restraint in Courtroom Proceedings

Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasizes the necessity for judges to exercise restraint in their pronouncements during a panel discussion at the Lokmat National Conclave. He reflects on the misuse of lighter remarks and stresses the supremacy of the Constitution over other state organs.

During the Lokmat National Conclave 2025, former Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, underscored the importance of judicial restraint while delivering verdicts. Speaking to a panel, he noted how one of his comments was exaggerated out of context, emphasizing the need for judges to maintain composure in their verbal exchanges.

Gavai remarked on the rise of social media as a disruptive force, where judges' words can be misinterpreted and misrepresented. He advised that judges should prioritize speaking through their judgments rather than verbal pronouncements to avoid controversies.

On constitutional matters, he reiterated that neither the judiciary nor the parliament is supreme, but the Constitution itself holds that position. He highlighted the crucial collaboration among state organs and the enduring relevance of the Kesavananda Bharati case, which asserts the equilibrium between fundamental rights and directive principles.

