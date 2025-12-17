Left Menu

Political Power Play: Battle for Mumbai Civic Supremacy

Maharashtra's political landscape heats up as alliances form and strategies unfold for the high-stakes January 15 civic body polls. Key parties Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and BJP strategize for dominance in Mumbai. The diverse alliances reflect a complex web of political interests and regional power plays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:02 IST
Political Power Play: Battle for Mumbai Civic Supremacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surge of political maneuverings, Maharashtra's major parties are gearing up for the crucial January 15 civic body polls. Meetings were held on Tuesday among factional leaders as they discussed alliances and seat-sharing strategies, centering on the critical contest in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are set to formalize an alliance next week, with prominent leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray expected to unite on stage for the announcement. Meanwhile, discussions with Congress may lead to collaborative efforts under the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi banner.

The BJP has set its sights on winning 150-plus seats in Mumbai's civic body, aimed at dominating the 227-ward configuration. Despite internal challenges, parties are determined, with the electoral outcome set to influence the political fabric of Maharashtra significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025