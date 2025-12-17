Political Power Play: Battle for Mumbai Civic Supremacy
Maharashtra's political landscape heats up as alliances form and strategies unfold for the high-stakes January 15 civic body polls. Key parties Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and BJP strategize for dominance in Mumbai. The diverse alliances reflect a complex web of political interests and regional power plays.
In a surge of political maneuverings, Maharashtra's major parties are gearing up for the crucial January 15 civic body polls. Meetings were held on Tuesday among factional leaders as they discussed alliances and seat-sharing strategies, centering on the critical contest in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are set to formalize an alliance next week, with prominent leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray expected to unite on stage for the announcement. Meanwhile, discussions with Congress may lead to collaborative efforts under the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi banner.
The BJP has set its sights on winning 150-plus seats in Mumbai's civic body, aimed at dominating the 227-ward configuration. Despite internal challenges, parties are determined, with the electoral outcome set to influence the political fabric of Maharashtra significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
