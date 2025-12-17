Mega Textile Parks Set to Transform India's Industry Landscape

The proposed PM MITRA parks are gearing up to revolutionize India's textile industry as comprehensive hubs. The government is advancing plans with project reports finalised to the tune of Rs 5,567 crore, targeting Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat as key sites, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday.

During a stakeholder consultation facilitated by the textiles ministry and the NICDC, Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal discussed the ambitious developments. The dialogue aimed at identifying partnership opportunities for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, which follow a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

The meeting zeroed in on drawing prospective Master Developers to oversee three Greenfield sites: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (1,000 acres), Kalaburagi, Karnataka (1,000 acres), and Navsari, Gujarat (1,142 acres). In addition to these three, plans for four other parks across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra were also part of the announced initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)