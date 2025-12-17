Left Menu

Mega Textile Parks Set to Transform India's Industry Landscape

PM MITRA parks are being developed as integrated textile hubs across three Indian states with finalised project reports worth Rs 5,567 crore. Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal highlighted prospects for master developers at a stakeholder meeting, focusing on three Greenfield sites in Lucknow, Kalaburagi, and Navsari under the PPP model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:14 IST
Mega Textile Parks Set to Transform India's Industry Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed PM MITRA parks are gearing up to revolutionize India's textile industry as comprehensive hubs. The government is advancing plans with project reports finalised to the tune of Rs 5,567 crore, targeting Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat as key sites, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday.

During a stakeholder consultation facilitated by the textiles ministry and the NICDC, Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal discussed the ambitious developments. The dialogue aimed at identifying partnership opportunities for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, which follow a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

The meeting zeroed in on drawing prospective Master Developers to oversee three Greenfield sites: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (1,000 acres), Kalaburagi, Karnataka (1,000 acres), and Navsari, Gujarat (1,142 acres). In addition to these three, plans for four other parks across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra were also part of the announced initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025