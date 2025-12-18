India's First Anti-Hate Speech Law Sparks Controversy in Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Assembly has passed India's inaugural anti-hate speech legislation, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP, which views it as a tool for vote bank politics. The legislation, controversial in nature, includes fines up to Rs one lakh and imprisonment up to seven years, stirring intense debate among lawmakers.

Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill citing Supreme Court observations against hate speech, while BJP opponents argue it could stifle freedom of expression and assault press liberties. The bill categorizes hate speech as expressions promoting injury, disharmony, or hatred against any class, community, or person.

Despite strong opposition, including provocative claims by BJP leaders that the law mimics authoritarian measures, the Assembly adopted the bill amid chaotic scenes. Coastal Karnataka representatives voiced concerns over its potential misuse, notably in religious contexts, further inflaming tensions. As dissenters warn of social and legal repercussions, the assembly adjourned after passing the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)