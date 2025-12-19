Trump Hints at Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the progress of peace talks aiming to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking ahead of an upcoming U.S. meeting with Russian officials, Trump indicated that the discussions are nearing a breakthrough, with hopes for swift actions from Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump signaled possible advancements in negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine during a statement on Thursday.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump expressed optimism that the talks are "getting close to something," just before a planned U.S. meeting with Russian representatives this weekend.
Trump also expressed his desire for Ukraine to expedite their efforts, stating, "I hope Ukraine moves quickly."
