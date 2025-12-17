AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Electoral Schemes

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has criticized the DMK government's decision to revive the free laptop scheme, claiming it is a tactic to lure voters in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Palaniswami argued that the delayed rollout cost poor families much-needed educational support, suggesting the recent announcement as more politically motivated than education-focused.

He highlighted AIADMK's previous achievements and investments in education, contrasting it with DMK's unmet promises of job creation, urging genuine efforts for youth welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)