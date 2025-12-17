Left Menu

AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Electoral Schemes

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the DMK government for resurrecting the free laptop scheme to attract voters ahead of elections. He alleged the scheme was delayed, depriving poor students of benefits. Palaniswami called for genuine student welfare measures instead of election-focused announcements.

Updated: 17-12-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has criticized the DMK government's decision to revive the free laptop scheme, claiming it is a tactic to lure voters in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Palaniswami argued that the delayed rollout cost poor families much-needed educational support, suggesting the recent announcement as more politically motivated than education-focused.

He highlighted AIADMK's previous achievements and investments in education, contrasting it with DMK's unmet promises of job creation, urging genuine efforts for youth welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

