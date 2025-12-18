Swift Justice: Arrest in Harrowing Crime Against Innocence

A distressing incident unfolded in Dehat as a three-year-old girl was the target of an attempted rape, prompting immediate police intervention resulting in the assailant's arrest following an encounter, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The alarming episode occurred Wednesday when the child, under her mother's supervision, was momentarily left alone while playing in nearby fields. According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, Kallu, a 25-year-old local resident, seized this opportunity to take the child to his house.

Aroused by the mother's desperate search and alarm, the perpetrator fled the scene. A prompt police response secured a case's registration under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The child underwent medical evaluation, informing further legal proceedings, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)