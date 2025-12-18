Left Menu

Swift Justice: Arrest in Harrowing Crime Against Innocence

A three-year-old girl narrowly escaped a heinous crime in Dehat when a 25-year-old attempted to rape her. Alert actions by police led to his arrest following an encounter. A case is registered under pertinent laws, and the child is undergoing medical examination to aid further police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:36 IST
Swift Justice: Arrest in Harrowing Crime Against Innocence
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident unfolded in Dehat as a three-year-old girl was the target of an attempted rape, prompting immediate police intervention resulting in the assailant's arrest following an encounter, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The alarming episode occurred Wednesday when the child, under her mother's supervision, was momentarily left alone while playing in nearby fields. According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, Kallu, a 25-year-old local resident, seized this opportunity to take the child to his house.

Aroused by the mother's desperate search and alarm, the perpetrator fled the scene. A prompt police response secured a case's registration under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The child underwent medical evaluation, informing further legal proceedings, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025