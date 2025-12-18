Left Menu

Tragedy in Walayar: Labourer Dies Amid Theft Allegation

Ramnarayan Bhayar, a labourer from Jharkhand, died after being allegedly attacked by a group of men on suspicions of theft in Walayar. Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident. Three individuals have been taken into custody pending the ongoing inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Walayar, a 31-year-old Jharkhand native, Ramnarayan Bhayar, lost his life following an alleged assault. Bhayar, employed as a labourer in the area, was accused by a group of men of committing theft on Wednesday evening at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar.

Police reports confirm that the attack took place before 7:40 PM. Following the assault, Bhayar was transported to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have since registered a murder case and detained three suspects in connection with the attack.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials seeking to determine the series of events that led to Bhayar's death. A post-mortem has been conducted, and the body has been released to his family. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to clarify the precise cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

