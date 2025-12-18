Alliance Talks Stir Political Waves in Palakkad

The IMUL, a key ally of the Congress-led UDF, has signaled openness to a strategic alliance with the LDF to prevent the BJP from maintaining control over the Palakkad municipality, a party leader announced on Thursday.

According to Marakkar Marayamangalam, President of the Muslim League in Palakkad, while no official decision has been taken yet by the UDF, the IMUL is prepared to back a UDF-LDF coalition to challenge BJP dominance in the area.

In recent municipal elections, the BJP secured 25 out of 53 seats, three fewer than their previous result in 2020. The UDF won 17 seats, the LDF 8, and three seats went to independents, including a UDF rebel expected to support the alliance.