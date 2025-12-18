Revolutionizing Rural Employment: The Viksit Bharat Guarantee Bill, 2025

The Lok Sabha's passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, heralds significant changes in the rural employment arena, essentially replacing the existing MGNREGA framework.

The new legislation not only extends the guaranteed wage employment to 125 days but also shifts a greater share of financial responsibility to state governments, redefining their involvement in rural job creation.

Aligning with the national vision for 2047, the bill emphasizes sustainable development through advanced technological governance, focusing on water security, rural infrastructure, and extreme weather mitigation.

