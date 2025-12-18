Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Employment: The Viksit Bharat Guarantee Bill, 2025

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee Bill, 2025, introduces a new framework for rural employment, replacing MGNREGA. Promising 125 days of wage employment, the bill shifts cost burdens to states and uses technology for improved governance. It aligns with Viksit Bharat 2047, focusing on sustainable infrastructure and resource management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:33 IST
Revolutionizing Rural Employment: The Viksit Bharat Guarantee Bill, 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha's passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, heralds significant changes in the rural employment arena, essentially replacing the existing MGNREGA framework.

The new legislation not only extends the guaranteed wage employment to 125 days but also shifts a greater share of financial responsibility to state governments, redefining their involvement in rural job creation.

Aligning with the national vision for 2047, the bill emphasizes sustainable development through advanced technological governance, focusing on water security, rural infrastructure, and extreme weather mitigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025