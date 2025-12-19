Left Menu

Leaders Reflect on Productive Winter Session in Parliament

After the adjournment of Parliament's Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MP Priyanka Gandhi, and others praised the productivity. The session witnessed the passage of key bills like MGNREGA replacement. Notably, discussions on national heritage and electoral reforms took center stage, marking an engaging democratic exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:43 IST
  • India

Parliamentary leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Priyanka Gandhi, gathered with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla post adjournment of the Winter Session, lauding the session's effectiveness.

During the session, significant legislative progress was made with ten government bills introduced and eight passed, focusing on nuclear, insurance, and healthcare reforms, among others.

Among the key developments was the passage of a bill to replace MGNREGA, reflecting a robust engagement across parties. Additionally, discussions on national pride and electoral reforms underscored a thriving democratic discourse.

