Putin's Call for Peace: A Conditional End to the Ukraine Conflict
President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is ready to halt the war in Ukraine if it receives security guarantees. He emphasized that Moscow has no plans to attack Europe and expressed openness to cooperate with the West on equal terms during his annual press conference.
President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that Russia is prepared to cease hostilities in Ukraine, provided it receives assurances concerning its security. The Russian leader emphasized that Moscow has no agenda to assault European nations.
Speaking at his yearly press gathering, Putin reiterated Russia's willingness to engage constructively with Western nations, but stressed that any cooperation must be on a basis of equality.
Putin's statements aim to reshape the geopolitical discourse as tensions remain high, suggesting a potential pivot towards diplomacy under specific conditions.
