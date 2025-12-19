Left Menu

Putin's Call for Peace: A Conditional End to the Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is ready to halt the war in Ukraine if it receives security guarantees. He emphasized that Moscow has no plans to attack Europe and expressed openness to cooperate with the West on equal terms during his annual press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:42 IST
Putin's Call for Peace: A Conditional End to the Ukraine Conflict
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that Russia is prepared to cease hostilities in Ukraine, provided it receives assurances concerning its security. The Russian leader emphasized that Moscow has no agenda to assault European nations.

Speaking at his yearly press gathering, Putin reiterated Russia's willingness to engage constructively with Western nations, but stressed that any cooperation must be on a basis of equality.

Putin's statements aim to reshape the geopolitical discourse as tensions remain high, suggesting a potential pivot towards diplomacy under specific conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025