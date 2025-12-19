President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that Russia is prepared to cease hostilities in Ukraine, provided it receives assurances concerning its security. The Russian leader emphasized that Moscow has no agenda to assault European nations.

Speaking at his yearly press gathering, Putin reiterated Russia's willingness to engage constructively with Western nations, but stressed that any cooperation must be on a basis of equality.

Putin's statements aim to reshape the geopolitical discourse as tensions remain high, suggesting a potential pivot towards diplomacy under specific conditions.

