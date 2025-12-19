Parliamentary Relevance in Decline: Sibal's Concerns for Democracy
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal decries the declining relevance of Parliament, attributing it to the ruling party's focus on irrelevant issues and reduction of parliamentary sittings. He argues that this trend threatens democracy as essential issues remain undiscussed. Sibal criticizes the government's refusal to debate significant topics like electoral reforms.
During the final day of the Winter Session, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal voiced concerns over the declining significance of Parliament, attributing this trend to the ruling party's inattentiveness to pressing issues.
Sibal, an Independent MP and senior advocate, warned that this diminishing relevance posed a grave danger to democracy as Parliament fails to address crucial discussions.
Highlighting fewer parliamentary sittings and diversions to less relevant topics, the former Union minister alleged that the government sidesteps debates on vital matters like electoral reforms, ultimately threatening democratic integrity.
