Parliamentary Relevance in Decline: Sibal's Concerns for Democracy

During the final day of the Winter Session, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal voiced concerns over the declining significance of Parliament, attributing this trend to the ruling party's inattentiveness to pressing issues.

Sibal, an Independent MP and senior advocate, warned that this diminishing relevance posed a grave danger to democracy as Parliament fails to address crucial discussions.

Highlighting fewer parliamentary sittings and diversions to less relevant topics, the former Union minister alleged that the government sidesteps debates on vital matters like electoral reforms, ultimately threatening democratic integrity.

