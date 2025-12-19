Left Menu

Parliamentary Relevance in Decline: Sibal's Concerns for Democracy

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal decries the declining relevance of Parliament, attributing it to the ruling party's focus on irrelevant issues and reduction of parliamentary sittings. He argues that this trend threatens democracy as essential issues remain undiscussed. Sibal criticizes the government's refusal to debate significant topics like electoral reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:14 IST
Parliamentary Relevance in Decline: Sibal's Concerns for Democracy
Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

During the final day of the Winter Session, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal voiced concerns over the declining significance of Parliament, attributing this trend to the ruling party's inattentiveness to pressing issues.

Sibal, an Independent MP and senior advocate, warned that this diminishing relevance posed a grave danger to democracy as Parliament fails to address crucial discussions.

Highlighting fewer parliamentary sittings and diversions to less relevant topics, the former Union minister alleged that the government sidesteps debates on vital matters like electoral reforms, ultimately threatening democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025