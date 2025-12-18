International Legal Order at Risk Amid U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has labelled U.S. sanctions against two of its judges as a 'flagrant attack' on its autonomy. The sanctions relate to an ICC case involving Israel.

The court asserted that targeting elected judges and prosecutors undermines the rule of law. Such actions, it claimed, endanger the international legal order.

The ICC emphasized that holding back judicial actors from executing their duties places the global legal system at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)