International Legal Order at Risk Amid U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has condemned the U.S. sanctions imposed on two of its judges relating to a case involving Israel. The court views this as an attack on its independence and asserts that it undermines the rule of law, posing a threat to international legal order.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has labelled U.S. sanctions against two of its judges as a 'flagrant attack' on its autonomy. The sanctions relate to an ICC case involving Israel.
The court asserted that targeting elected judges and prosecutors undermines the rule of law. Such actions, it claimed, endanger the international legal order.
The ICC emphasized that holding back judicial actors from executing their duties places the global legal system at risk.
