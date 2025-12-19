Priyanka Gandhi Slams Silence on Minority Lynching in Bangladesh

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has termed the brutal lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh as 'extremely disturbing,' urging the Indian government to address the safety of Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities with the neighboring nation.

The incident involves 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker in Mymensingh city, who was targeted by a mob accusing him of blasphemy. His death has once again highlighted escalating violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has joined the call, urging the Indian government not to remain silent and to take immediate diplomatic steps to protect minorities in Bangladesh. The interim government of Bangladesh has condemned the act and promised justice, as the incident continues to ignite tension and calls for international dialogue.

