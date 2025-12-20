Left Menu

Conflict Erupts Amidst Alleged Cash Distribution During Dharmabad Elections

Tensions in Dharmabad, Nanded district, arose due to alleged cash distribution during voting. Police intervened to free voters confined in a hall and are taking action against those violating conduct codes. Political parties clashed verbally, but order was restored, allowing voting to proceed smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:13 IST
Conflict Erupts Amidst Alleged Cash Distribution During Dharmabad Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions mounted in Dharmabad, a town in Nanded district, as allegations of cash distribution marred the local municipal council elections. Police intervened, liberating voters reportedly confined in a marriage hall during the process.

Onlookers shared videos on social media showing a rush of people exiting a hall in the Bannali area. The site was inspected by Returning Officer Surekha Swami and Police Inspector Sadashiv Badikar.

Actions are being initiated against the hall owner for allegedly breaching prohibitory orders and violating the model code of conduct. Meanwhile, in ward number 8, contentious exchanges erupted between local leaders of the BJP, NCP, and NCP (SP), with police restoring order to ensure the voting could continue uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025