Conflict Erupts Amidst Alleged Cash Distribution During Dharmabad Elections

Tensions mounted in Dharmabad, a town in Nanded district, as allegations of cash distribution marred the local municipal council elections. Police intervened, liberating voters reportedly confined in a marriage hall during the process.

Onlookers shared videos on social media showing a rush of people exiting a hall in the Bannali area. The site was inspected by Returning Officer Surekha Swami and Police Inspector Sadashiv Badikar.

Actions are being initiated against the hall owner for allegedly breaching prohibitory orders and violating the model code of conduct. Meanwhile, in ward number 8, contentious exchanges erupted between local leaders of the BJP, NCP, and NCP (SP), with police restoring order to ensure the voting could continue uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)