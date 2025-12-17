NIA Cracks Down on Northern India's Illegal Arms Trafficking Ringleader

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in a major arms trafficking case by arresting Kamalkant Verma, also known as Uncle Ji, in Patna. Official sources reported on Wednesday that Verma is the 11th suspect apprehended in connection to the illegal arms network originating from Bihar.

Investigations by the NIA have unveiled Kamalkant's crucial involvement in procuring illegal ammunition from gun houses in Haryana and other locations. This ammunition was then smuggled into Uttar Pradesh before reaching Bihar and several other regions in the country, according to a statement by the agency.

The arrest follows a series of intensive searches conducted on December 4 across 23 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, leading to the capture of four additional suspects and the confiscation of various arms and ammunition. The NIA considers this arrest an essential step in dismantling the illegal arms trafficking syndicate in northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)