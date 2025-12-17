Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Northern India's Illegal Arms Trafficking Ringleader

The National Investigation Agency has apprehended Kamalkant Verma, alias Uncle Ji, for his pivotal role in an illegal arms trafficking network across northern India. The operation follows extensive searches leading to the arrest of four others and the seizure of multiple arms and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:13 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Northern India's Illegal Arms Trafficking Ringleader
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in a major arms trafficking case by arresting Kamalkant Verma, also known as Uncle Ji, in Patna. Official sources reported on Wednesday that Verma is the 11th suspect apprehended in connection to the illegal arms network originating from Bihar.

Investigations by the NIA have unveiled Kamalkant's crucial involvement in procuring illegal ammunition from gun houses in Haryana and other locations. This ammunition was then smuggled into Uttar Pradesh before reaching Bihar and several other regions in the country, according to a statement by the agency.

The arrest follows a series of intensive searches conducted on December 4 across 23 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, leading to the capture of four additional suspects and the confiscation of various arms and ammunition. The NIA considers this arrest an essential step in dismantling the illegal arms trafficking syndicate in northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025