NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Quarrying Near Cancer Hospital

The National Green Tribunal is addressing illegal quarrying near Navi Mumbai's Tata Cancer Hospital. The tribunal is demanding responses from Raigad district officials, with potential coercive actions for non-compliance, as the activities pose health and environmental risks. A hearing is set for February 12, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:51 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed serious concerns over illegal quarrying operations near Tata Cancer Hospital in Navi Mumbai. It has warned top officials of possible coercive actions for neglecting environmental concerns.

A western zone bench, including Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Dr. Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, addressed petitions submitted by an activist and initiated after a news report, highlighting these illegal activities.

The tribunal's order on December 5 noted that neither the Raigad district collector nor the Directorate of Geology and Mines filed the required reply affidavits. Consequently, the NGT urged the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to ensure compliance from district officials by February 12, 2026.

