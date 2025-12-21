Left Menu

Family Poisoning Shocks Bharoli Village

A family poisoning incident in Bharoli village, Deoria district, involved a man, Ranu Gorh, allegedly poisoning himself and his three children after a dispute with his wife. All were hospitalized and are stable. The case is under investigation by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:26 IST
Family Poisoning Shocks Bharoli Village
man
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident unfolded in Bharoli village, Deoria district, on Sunday, when a man, troubled by a domestic dispute, allegedly poisoned himself and his three young children, according to police reports.

The suspect, identified as Ranu Gorh, reportedly mixed poison into tea and served it to his children—Shyam, aged 4, Madhuri, 3, and Sundar, 2—before consuming it himself. Following the incident, the family was rushed to a local primary health center.

Medical professionals quickly referred them to Deoria medical college, where their condition is currently reported to be stable. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025