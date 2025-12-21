Family Poisoning Shocks Bharoli Village

A distressing incident unfolded in Bharoli village, Deoria district, on Sunday, when a man, troubled by a domestic dispute, allegedly poisoned himself and his three young children, according to police reports.

The suspect, identified as Ranu Gorh, reportedly mixed poison into tea and served it to his children—Shyam, aged 4, Madhuri, 3, and Sundar, 2—before consuming it himself. Following the incident, the family was rushed to a local primary health center.

Medical professionals quickly referred them to Deoria medical college, where their condition is currently reported to be stable. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)